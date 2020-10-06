Milwaukee mayor, county executive, health officials share COVID-19 update

Milwaukee County and city leaders are hosting a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 6 to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and response efforts.

The briefing includes Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Dr. Ben Weston, director of medical services for the Office of Emergency Management, Marlaina Jackson, interim Milwaukee health commissioner and Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Governor Tony Evers Tuesday directed the state Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an emergency order limiting public gatherings to no more than 25% of a room or building’s total occupancy effective Oct. 8 through Nov. 6.

This, as DHS officials reported 2,020 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Tuesday, along with 18 new deaths.

According to DHS’ Disease Activity dashboard and as of Sept. 30, 2020, 45 of Wisconsin counties meet the threshold of a very high disease activity level, which means that there are more than 350 cases per 100,000 people in that county. All other counties reported high case activity levels.

"This means Wisconsinites should assume they will likely be exposed to the virus if they leave home and should practice all safety precautions," DHS officials said.