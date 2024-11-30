Milwaukee man's garage broken into, thieves stole his moped

The Brief A Bay View man had his garage broken into early Saturday, Nov. 30. Thieves took the man's moped; his mode of transportation. Police told the man, others in his neighborhood have recently been victims of the same type of crime.



A Milwaukee man says someone broke into his garage in Bay View on Saturday morning, Nov. 30, and took his moped.

"Woke up at 6 a.m., looked out my bedroom window and noticed my garage light was on," said Craig Mastalir. "Garage door was open, door pried open, and my moped was missing, gone."

It is a moped Mastalir said he has been putting work into over the years – and means a lot to him.

"It’s my mode of transportation. I use it to get everywhere, now it’s just horrible, it’s heartbreaking," Mastalir said.

After calling police and filling out a report, Mastalir said officers told him he was not alone.

"They told me within a four-hour period that three cars got stolen in the area, and the boat and a trailer got lifted out of someone's yard," Mastalir said.

FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee police by phone, email and in-person to confirm that on Saturday. The department never got back to us.

However, online MPD data shows motor vehicle thefts in the city are up slightly (2%) compared to this time in 2023.

Mastalir said he hopes his neighbors do not fall victim to the same trend.

"I just want people to watch out for the holidays, watch out for their stuff, lock everything up," Mastalir said.

Police normally encourage people to keep their vehicles and home doors locked during the winter months to prevent crimes of opportunity.

