Milwaukee man, woman shot, Teutonia and Capitol

article

A Milwaukee woman, 18 and a Milwaukee man, 19 were shot Monday evening, April 10 near Teutonia and Capitol.

Police said the shots were fired around 5 p.m.

The victims showed up at the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.