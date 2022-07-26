Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man, teen shot near 64th and Silver Spring

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee man, teen shot near 64th and Silver Spring

A Milwaukee man, 24, and a Milwaukee boy, 15, were shot Tuesday near 64th and Silver Spring.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 24, and a Milwaukee boy, 15, were shot Tuesday, July 26 near 64th and Silver Spring.

Police said shots were fired around 6 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital in grave condition. The boy was seriously hurt and also taken to the hospital.

According to police, it stemmed from a physical altercation. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App. 