Milwaukee man, teen shot near 64th and Silver Spring

A Milwaukee man, 24, and a Milwaukee boy, 15, were shot Tuesday, July 26 near 64th and Silver Spring.

Police said shots were fired around 6 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital in grave condition. The boy was seriously hurt and also taken to the hospital.

According to police, it stemmed from a physical altercation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.