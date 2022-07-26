Milwaukee man, teen shot near 64th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 24, and a Milwaukee boy, 15, were shot Tuesday, July 26 near 64th and Silver Spring.
Police said shots were fired around 6 p.m.
The man was taken to the hospital in grave condition. The boy was seriously hurt and also taken to the hospital.
According to police, it stemmed from a physical altercation.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.