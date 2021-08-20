Milwaukee man shot near Scranton and Custer
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, was shot and wounded near Scranton and Custer Friday evening, Aug. 20, shortly before 8 p.m.
Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.
MPD is investigating what led up to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.
Advertisement