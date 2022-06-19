Milwaukee man shot near 15th and Finn

A Milwaukee man, 27, was shot Sunday afternoon, June 19 near 15th and Finn.

Police said the shots were fired around 3:15 p.m.

The victim was treated at the scene.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.