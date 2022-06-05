Milwaukee man shot near 10th and Maple
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, was shot near 10th and Maple Sunday afternoon, June 5.
Police said the shots were fired around 3 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.