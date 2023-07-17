Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man shot in vehicle, 32nd and St. Paul, no arrests

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday night, July 16 near 32nd Street and St. Paul Avenue. It happened shortly before midnight. 

Police say the victim, a 18-year-old Milwaukee man was traveling southbound in a vehicle when he was shot. 

The vehicle came to a stop near 32nd and Park Hill Avenue after striking an unoccupied vehicle.  

32nd and St. Paul shooting, Milwaukee

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 