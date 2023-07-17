Milwaukee man shot in vehicle, 32nd and St. Paul, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday night, July 16 near 32nd Street and St. Paul Avenue. It happened shortly before midnight.
Police say the victim, a 18-year-old Milwaukee man was traveling southbound in a vehicle when he was shot.
The vehicle came to a stop near 32nd and Park Hill Avenue after striking an unoccupied vehicle.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.