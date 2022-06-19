Milwaukee man shot during argument near 41st and Florist
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 33, was shot during an argument near 41st and Florist Sunday afternoon, June 19.
Milwaukee police said the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.