Milwaukee man shot during argument near 18th and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon, Feb. 14 near 18th and Greenfield.

Police said the shots were fired shortly before 2 p.m. during an argument.

The victim, 26, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.    

