Milwaukee man shot during argument near 32nd and Lisbon

A Milwaukee man, 37, was hurt when shots were fired during an argument early Sunday, June 12 near 32nd and Lisbon.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.