Milwaukee man shot during armed robbery near 25th and Grant

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
25th and Grant, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 25th and Grant that landed a 25-year-old Milwaukee man in a hospital on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Police said the shooting took place around 8 p.m.

According to officials, the victim was shot during an armed robbery vehicle taken incident.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.