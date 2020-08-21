Milwaukee man sentenced to 13 years in prison for 2018 homicide

article

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a fatal 2018 shooting.

Devon Words was found guilty by a jury in March 2020 of one count of second-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

In total, Words received a 20-year sentence -- up to seven years of which may be served as extended supervision. He was also given credit for 237 days served.

According to a criminal complaint, the fatal shooting took place near 92 and Burleigh in Milwaukee on March 21, 2018.

The complaint stated that three other people got into an argument and that, a witness said, Words tried to deescalate it to no avail. Words went inside as the argument unfolded outside, telling the witness to call the police.

Words then became involved in a fight with one of the three men outside. A witness told police that the man Words was fighting with had a gun in his hand. Though they did not see the shooting, the witness told police that they heard a gunshot and turned around to see Words holding the gun, standing over the man. The witness said that Words then got in a car and left.

All parties involved remained at the scene until police arrived, except for Words, according to the complaint. Additionally, the gun used in the shooting was not at the scene was police arrived.

According to court documents, Words was convicted of felony murder in 2002 in the juvenile court system.