Milwaukee man refurbishes old snowblowers, gifts them to strangers

With more snow coming this weekend, one Milwaukee man is making sure his neighbors are prepared.



Friday, a few lucky people got snowblowers for free!

They also found out what they have to promise they will do with their new machines...

"I’m the snowblower guy!"

Greg Ryan is paying it forward this winter, by encouraging people to pay it forward as well.

"I consider it a community effort," Ryan said. "I’m apart of this community and this is a talent that I have to make these snowblowers and lawnmowers work again."

He refurbishes old snowblowers and hands them out for free.

"I was a little bit blown away that Mr. Greg does what he does for people in the community for random strangers," Tiffany Fabian said. She received a free snowblower Friday.

But there is a catch.

You can only get one if you explain to him how you are going to help your community with your new winter tool.

"I’m definitely going to continue down my sidewalk and clear other people's sidewalks," Fabian said.

The chosen recipients stop by Greg's garage and he teaches them how to take care of it…

"I have a pretty nice snowblower for you," he said. "Use just gas, no oil."

Prep it...

"Pull clutch.. turn the key... 1, 2. 3..." said Ryan.

And turn it on.

All of this at no charge at all — except maybe a few beers, if you’re willing.

"Thank you so much," recipient Jordan Graham said. "This is going to help me and a lot of people in our community so thanks for all you do."

Knowing people are helping their own neighbors with his snowblowers is what keeps him going.

"I meet these people and I’ve never met them before and I communicate with them on Facebook and it does my heart good to help these people," he said.



