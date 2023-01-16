Milwaukee man last seen near Sheridan and Fond du Lac

article

The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing 61-year-old man.

Jimmie Linville was last seen walking on Sunday, Jan. 15, near Sheridan and Fond du Lac around 11:30 p.m., police said.

Linville is described as White, 6 feet tall, and 270 pounds, with brown hair and patchy beard and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather biker jacket, a dark cap with a short brim, blue jeans and dark-colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Linville's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.