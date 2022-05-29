Milwaukee man killed in hit-and-run near 46th and Lisbon

Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man Friday night, May 27 near 46th and Lisbon and then took off.

Surveillance video shows people rushed over to help.

It's hard to see the striking vehicle in the surveillance video because it is incredibly dark. That's because the streetlight on that corner has been out for days.

"They should be able to do more for them because he wasn’t just that way," said Carletta Fleming, neighbor. "He had mental illness, too."

Eric Clinton

From her front yard, Fleming too often sees the struggle of people who are homeless.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"He would tell me he was hungry," said Fleming. "The last time I talked to him, he said his feet hurt real bad."

Fleming said she would sometimes buy a meal for Eric Clinton, 46. Family shared a photo of Clinton with FOX6 News. Fleming said Clinton was often at the corner of 46th and Lisbon, asking drivers for money.

"They’re out here freezing," said Fleming. "They don’t have coats. They don’t have blankets. There’s not enough."

Hit-and-run near 46th and Lisbon

Surveillance video from Friday night shows Clinton walking in between traffic. Around 10:35 p.m., a red car is seen coming off the freeway. It swerves in the intersection before speeding off. People nearby then sprint over to help.

Part of the reason the surveillance video is so dark is that the streetlight is out. Fleming said it's been that way for at least a week.

"It’s really dark," said Fleming.

Police said the car that hit Clinton was a stolen red Pontiac G5 with license plate number 217 TEW.

As they search for the driver, Fleming hopes more can be done to get people in a similar position help before their life is lost.

Hit-and-run near 46th and Lisbon

"I thought about how hard his life was – how he suffered," said Fleming. "He suffered even before that, and I kind of thought he didn’t deserve that, no matter what."

Advertisement

In a statement, Clinton's parents and sister said he was a wonderful son and the world's best brother: a kind, intelligent, college-educated man who had a big heart. They said he will be missed by his family and friends.