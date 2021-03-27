Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man gets 4+ years in prison for 2019 taxi incidents

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scott Perez

MILWAUKEE - Scott Perez, 35, of Milwaukee has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years behind bars after stabbing a taxi driver in 2019, the vehicle later torched in Wilson Park.

Perez pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of armed robbery with use of force. A third charge, arson of property other than a building, was dismissed but read in.

In addition to prison time, Perez was sentenced to four-and-a-half years of extended supervision and given credit for 589 days served.

According to a criminal complaint, Perez called for a taxi ride to the airport. While on the way there, the complaint states Perez stabbed the driver in the neck.

The day of the knife attack, police were called to Wilson Park for a car fire -- where the taxi driver's vehicle was found with significant fire damage. A witness identified Perez from a photo lineup.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

US Marshals: Kevin Taylor on the run, wanted on heroin charges

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is looking for any information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Kevin Taylor.&nbsp;

'OnStar' helps police find vehicle stolen at gunpoint, 2 charged
slideshow

'OnStar' helps police find vehicle stolen at gunpoint, 2 charged

Two men have been charged in the March 24 armed carjacking and robbery of a woman in Waterford. 