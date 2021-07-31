Milwaukee man fatally shot on north side, suspect sought

Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 6:45 near 38th and Glendale on Friday, July 30.

According to police, the victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was located in the area with fatal gunshot wounds.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

