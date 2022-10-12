Milwaukee man fatally shot, 25th and Maple, 2nd man arrested

A Milwaukee man, 24, died at the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night, Oct. 12 near 25th and Maple.

Police said shots were fired around 7:15 p.m.

A Milwaukee man, 21, was arrested. Police said a firearm was recovered.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.