Milwaukee man fatally shot, 25th and Maple, 2nd man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 24, died at the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night, Oct. 12 near 25th and Maple.
Police said shots were fired around 7:15 p.m.
A Milwaukee man, 21, was arrested. Police said a firearm was recovered.
Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.