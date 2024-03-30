Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near 70th and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 37-year-old Marvin Common-Harris.
Common-Harris was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday near 70th and Hampton. He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair, a mustache, a medium complexion and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown winter coat, brown pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information on Common-Harris' whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272, or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8 a.m.