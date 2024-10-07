Milwaukee man critically missing; last seen near 12th and Kilbourn

article

The Brief A 24-year-old Milwaukee man is reported as critically missing. Hunter Parker was last seen near 12th and Kilbourn in Milwaukee.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate Hunter Park, a man they say is critically missing.

Parker, 24, was last seen near 12th and Kilbourn around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.

Parker is described as a male, white, 5'3" tall, weighing 300 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, multicolored shorts and multicolored shoes.

If anyone has any information that could help locate Parker, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.