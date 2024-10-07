Milwaukee man critically missing; last seen near 12th and Kilbourn
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate Hunter Park, a man they say is critically missing.
Parker, 24, was last seen near 12th and Kilbourn around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.
Parker is described as a male, white, 5'3" tall, weighing 300 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, multicolored shorts and multicolored shoes.
If anyone has any information that could help locate Parker, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.