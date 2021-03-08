Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man charged in Nov. 2019 fatal stabbing, remains on the run

Tyrus Campbell

MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened near 41st and Wright in November 2019.

The accused is Tyrus Campbell -- and he faces a single charge of felony murder - attempt armed robbery. But Campbell is not in custody -- there is a warrant out for his arrest. 

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the area near 41st and Wright on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 to investigate a "battery cutting." They found a man with multiple stab wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted -- but the victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital later that evening. 

Fatal stabbing near 41st and Wright, Milwaukee (November 2019)

The criminal complaint against Campbell says investigators spoke with several witnesses to the crime. Witnesses indicated Campbell was one of two people who approached the victim's vehicle -- demanding money owed from a past "drug debt." When the victim did not give up the requested money, witnesses say Campbell and the second person began attacking the victim.

Fatal stabbing near 41st and Wright, Milwaukee (November 2019)

The complaint says eventually, the victim got out of his vehicle and tried to defend himself with a stick. Campbell and the second person armed themselves -- "one with a shovel and one with a knife or other sharp object capable of causing injuries to the victim," the complaint says. The complaint then indicates one of the two men stabbed the victim, who was left to die behind his vehicle. 

Again, while a criminal complaint against Campbell was filed on Monday, March 8, there is a warrant issued for his arrest. Anyone with information on Campbell's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police.

