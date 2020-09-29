Milwaukee man charged in double shooting near 10th and Keefe

article

A 46-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with a shooting that wounded two people near 10th and Keefe on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The accused is Charles Bedford.

Bedford faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon (two counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the neighborhood near 10th and Keefe on the evening of Sept. 15 to investigate a report of shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, they located two victims -- each with a bullet wound to a leg. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Double shooting near 10th and Keefe, Milwaukee

One of the victims told police he was "walking to a nearby liquor store when he heard several gunshots and realized he was shot in the leg." The man said he did not see who was shooting -- and that he saw another person shot, but that he did not know him.

The complaint indicates the second person who was shot told investigators he had been visiting a friend. When he left the residence, he got into his vehicle and "a subject he knows as 'Money' (Bedford)...popped up in the back seat of his vehicle armed with a large caliber semi-automatic handgun." The victim told police he stopped his vehicle and fled. The complaint said the victim stated, "Money fired multiple shots striking him in his right leg." The victim told police he and "Money" had a dispute because "he was doing auto repair work on Money's vehicle."

Officers later located the vehicle described by the victim on N. 32nd Street.

When questioned by police, Bedford said he knows the second victim "and gave him two cars to fix along with payment. The defendant stated that (the victim) kept coming up with excuses and then stopped answering his phone. The defendant stated that he had friends and relatives out looking for (the victim) but that he did not shoot him."

Bedford made his initial appearance in court on Monday, Sept. 28. Cash bond was set at $30,000. Bedford is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 7.



