Milwaukee man attended Astroworld where 8 died

Three concertgoers remain in critical condition following a massive crowd surge during a Travis Scott performance that left eight people dead and hundreds more injured at the Astroworld music festival, Houston’s mayor said Wednesday, Nov. 10. Authorities have launched a criminal investigation.

It was supposed to be an experience Rahsaan Teague would never forget.

"When you go to his concerts you always want to have fun," he said. "It’s a lot of high energy."

Now, it’s memorable for all the wrong reasons. Rappers Travis Scott and Drake headlined the Astroworld festival in Houston. It ended in horror, with eight fatalities.

"It was just a lot of paramedics, ambulances, police cars," said Teague.

The Houston Fire Department said the crowd surged, causing some to be trampled. The loud music, pyrotechnics and heat proved to be a bad mix. It’s estimated there were 50,000 concertgoers in attendance. For perspective, that’s about four times the population of Brown Deer.

"It had to be the heat or maybe the pressure with all the people," said Teague.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Teague said he didn’t realize what was going on until he left the grounds, and along the way, he helped strangers to safety.

"I had to actually help them get up," said Teague. "Her body was really heavy."

From his VIP fan section, Teague noted very little security.

"The only time I seen security, it had to be like, dead in the front," he said.

More than 20 lawsuits have been filed, accusing organizers of failing to implement simple crowd-control measures or staff properly. Those being sued include Scott, Live Nation, and rapper Drake, who performed with Scott.

Now safely back at home, Teague says he’s also getting a $1,000 refund and a new perspective on large gatherings.

"One thing that I would really take away from this, though, if people do choose to go to a Travis Scott concert, do a lot more research," he said.

Houston police continue to investigate.

Teague said he remains a fan of Travis Scott and believes the rapper is not responsible for what happened.