Milwaukee man arrested, 4th OWI in Winnebago County

A 62-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence in Winnebago County on Sunday, July 30.

A news release says a Wisconsin State Patrol topper stopped to check on a motorist assist on I-41 NB south of Ripple Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

The trooper interacted with the driver of the motorist assist and found signs of possible impairment. Officials used a standardized field sobriety test, and as a result, Richard Hughes was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence, a fourth offense.

Hughes was taken and released to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division.