Milwaukee man accused; sexual assault of 4, may be additional victims

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has charged 32-year-old Joshua Schober of Milwaukee with four counts of sexual assault involving four different victims – and officials are concerned there may be additional victims.

Schober faces the following criminal counts:

Third-degree sexual assault

Second-degree sexual assault (three counts)

A news release from the district attorney's office said the alleged sexual assaults took place between July 2018 and April 2022. Each of the victims reported the defendant’s assaults were facilitated by alcohol consumption. In two of the assaults, the victims reported blacking out and later waking up to the defendant sexually assaulting them.

In one of the alleged assaults, the victim woke up the next morning after an evening out on Water Street to evidence that she was sexually assaulted. Surveillance video from her residence showed the defendant bringing the victim home to her residence and then leaving hours later.

Three of the four alleged sexual assaults involve the defendant making contact with the victims at a late hour in Milwaukee’s Water Street area.

Schober made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Oct. 6. Cash bond was set at $25,000.

Again, the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office are concerned that there may be additional victims. If you experienced a similar assault and wish to report that assault to the police, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.