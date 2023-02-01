Milwaukee man accused; punching woman, strangling dog

article

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of punching a woman and strangling a dog on the city's south side. Antonio Rivera now faces the following criminal counts:

Mistreatment of animals

Misdemeanor battery

Disorderly conduct

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to residence near 13th and Lincoln Avenue on Monday, Jan. 30. Officers made contact with a woman who identified Rivera as her live-in boyfriend.

The complaint says the woman and Rivera "had an argument that escalated to screaming." While the two were screaming, the woman's "2-year-old pug 'Yoda' became agitated and started barking at Rivera and snapping at him. Rivera picked up the dog by the neck and strangled the dog," the complaint says. The complaint goes on to say Rivera dropped the dog and punched the woman multiple times.

The woman left the residence, but returned. She "waited for an opportunity and used a window to exit and walk to a gas station to call for help," the complaint says.

Rivera was located in the residence -- and taken in to custody.

Rivera made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Cash bond was set at $5,000.