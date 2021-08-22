Milwaukee Makers Market highlights local small businesses

The Milwaukee Makers Market takes shopping locally to a whole new level.

Milwaukee Makers Market is the largest and longest-running monthly market in the city where local artisans, crafters and bakers can show off their products. August features more than 30 small businesses.

"Now is definitely the time to support local," said Ryan Laessig, owner. "It gives a spotlight on these local businesses to continue making their handmade goods, leather goods, soaps, candles, jewelry. It's such a great outlet for the city of Milwaukee and these small businesses."

Some vendors rotate in and out each month, allowing a variety of old and new businesses to get exposure.

"A lot of us makers are very small entities, and this gives us the opportunity to go beyond our online presence to actually be in front of people," said James Steeno, artist.

For the vendors, it’s not only about showcasing their products. It’s also about coming together as a community of small business owners.

If you’re thinking of launching your own business, they encourage you to go for it.

"Community over competition. That’s the motto of a lot of people I know. Reach out to people. Ask for help. Ask questions. Everyone is supportive in Milwaukee and is so nice and will help if you ask for it," said Kasey Gusho.

This event takes place one Sunday per month at Discovery World.

