Shots heard during Milwaukee football game, field clears

Shots rang out during a Milwaukee high school football game Friday night, Sept. 22.

It happened as Milwaukee Lutheran faced Pius XI. According to the Milwaukee Lutheran athletics X account, it was the school's homecoming game.

Milwaukee Lutheran was livestreaming the game on its YouTube channel when, in the fourth quarter, what sounds like roughly a dozen gunshots are heard. The players, fans and others were then seen running from the field and stands. The video has since been removed.

Milwaukee police told FOX6 News at the scene that one person was hurt, but provided no other details.

It is unclear whether the shots came from the game itself or from the surrounding neighborhood.

Milwaukee Lutheran is located on the city's northwest side near 95th and Grantosa.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.