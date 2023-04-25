Milwaukee Lutheran bomb threat; school searched, no devices found

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a bomb threat that happened Tuesday morning, April 25 at Milwaukee Lutheran High School on W. Grantosa Drive.

Officials say shortly after 8 a.mm., the suspect made a bomb threat to a school. The school was searched by Milwaukee Police Department K-9 units. No explosive devices were located.

Investigators are seeking the person or persons who made the threat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.