Shooting outside Milwaukee lounge, case dismissed ahead of trial

The Brief Two people were shot and wounded outside a Milwaukee lounge in 2024. Prosecutors charged two men in connection to the shooting. On Friday, the case against one of those two men was dismissed.



In 2024, Milwaukee County prosecutors charged two men in a shooting that wounded two people. On Friday, more than two years later, the case against one of those two men was dismissed.

In court:

Court records indicate the state's motion to dismiss the case against Shawn Kidd was granted without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could refile charges in the future.

The district attorney's office had charged Kidd, 33, with first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was scheduled to go to trial on March 16.

Randy Love, Kidd's co-defendant in the case, reached a deal with prosecutors on Feb. 5. He pleaded guilty to two counts of firearm possession by a convicted felon, and a count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

The backstory:

Police were called to a shooting outside Infinity Lounge, near 40th and Fond du Lac, just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2024. A criminal complaint said officers found 52 bullet casings at the scene. Gunfire struck multiple vehicles, some of which were occupied at the time.

Investigators obtained video that showed two men dressed in black firing guns outside the lounge, the complaint said. One of the men had the word "security" printed on his back. Video also showed a group of men leaving the lounge minutes before the shooting, one of whom had been denied entry.

The complaint states two of those men later arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. One was shot in the leg, the other was shot in the neck, according to prosecutors. A witness said he was in his SUV with the men when people "were shooting like a (expletive)" and the victims were hit. He then drove off.

Later, court documents said the witness told police there was a fight and security broke it up. He believed the security guards were firing at them when he pulled the SUV around onto Fond du Lac Avenue, but didn't know why; he said there were no words exchanged after they were kicked out. He then admitted to shooting back toward the lounge once the gunfire started, but never saw who was shooting at them.