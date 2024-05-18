Little Free Library destroyed, Milwaukee woman plans to 'keep going'

article

A Milwaukee woman said someone destroyed a Little Free Library that she put in the community. It didn't just promote reading, she said, it honored her family.

On Monday, Nicole Goins got a call that at least three people smashed it; both doors were ripped off, the glass was left in pieces.

"They even used their bare hands to attempt to tear off the roof," Goins, founder of Pretty Girls are Educated, said. "I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. I’m hurt. And more so, disappointed."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Goins founded her mentorship organization and, two years ago, unveiled the Little Free Library near 10th and Atkinson. It was full of books to help promote literacy among kids and young adults.

"Starting with third to ninth graders simply struggling with reading, and I thought that we’ve got to do more," she said.

Nicole Goins' Little Free Library unveiled near 10th and Atkinson

The library also honored Goins' grandparents, who instilled in her the value of education.

"I’ve been very emotional because of the whole meaning behind this," she said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Goins said news about the damage generated a wave of support from the community.

"I know how much Nikki puts into this and where it was built out of," said Brandon Triggs, Helping Kids Better Themselves executive director. "The passion it was built out of just to help, and just to tear it all away in not even a minute or two."

Despite the setback, Goins said she is not only going to rebuild – she is working on building more Little Free Library boxes for underserved areas in Milwaukee. She also plans to make a mobile library.

"You can destroy material things, but you can’t destroy my legacy and my dreams," she said. "Keep going."