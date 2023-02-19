Milwaukee Lincoln Memorial Drive crash

article

Milwaukee police and firefighters responded to reports of a crash on Lincoln Memorial Drive between the Couture and the Milwaukee Art Museum on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 19.

MFD was called out around 3:30 p.m.

FOX6 News crews in the area saw one damaged car on scene, along with quite a few police squads, ambulances and fire trucks.

Traffic was not moving in the area while first responders attended to the crash.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MFD could not provide any further information.

FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee police for more information, including whether there were any injuries and what may have led to the crash.