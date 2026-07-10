Milwaukee school fire: Staff, students to relocate to Casimir Pulaski

The Brief MPS plans to relocate the Lincoln Avenue School community following the recent fire at Lincoln Avenue School. School staff and students will move to Casimir Pulaski High School for the fall. Parents pushed back against the initial plan of splitting the K3 through fifth-grade community across four campuses.



Milwaukee Public Schools is keeping a school community together. Two weeks after a fire tore through Lincoln Avenue School – the district revealed its plan for the fall.

Keeping the entire K3 through fifth-grade community under one roof was the number one priority for families and staff. Today, the district announced it was moving forward with a recommendation to relocate the entire Lincoln Avenue School community to Casimir Pulaski High School. It turned out Pulaski was the only available option. Parents told FOX6 News that made the most sense to them.

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Plan in place

What we know:

"For a lot of people it might just be a building, but for us, Lincoln is a second home," said Dulce Sánchez.

A neighborhood school on the south side now has a date with a wrecking ball. Lincoln Avenue parent Dulce Sánchez spent the last week – worrying about what was going to happen in the fall.

"They were gonna separate our kids, but we want to stay together," Sánchez said.

Damaged Lincoln Avenue School

Sánchez said the district considered splitting students across four campuses, but parents pushed back to keep this community together during two meetings on Thursday.

"Thankfully, they were able to find Pulaski... and we're able to stay together, all Lincoln staff and students," Sánchez said.

Sánchez said Casimir Pulaski High School makes the most sense. Even so, the location is not perfect.

Casimir Pulaski High School

"When we found out about Pulaski, some were like, concerned, because we had it, we will have to share buildings with the older kids and our kids being younger, so that was kind of like a really safe? What's gonna be the outcome?" Sánchez said.

Sánchez said Lincoln's principal assured parents that younger students would have their own space. They will have a separate entrance, stairwells and classroom – away from the high school.

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"I guess it's what's best for now, and it gets rid of the uncertainty behind it all," said Ana Maria Rozon, grandmother of a Lincoln K-4 student.

Parents said the district is also promising to keep early drop-off and after-school activities.

"It's just for like this coming school year," Sánchez said. "We're gonna be able to stay the same even though it's gonna be in a different building," Sánchez said.

Head to MPS FAQ webpage to learn more.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.