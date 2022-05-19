Milwaukee Lawn Bowling Club: Preview of this weekend’s Open House

Lawn bowling is an outdoor summer sport that has been part of historic Lake Park for more than 100 years
Brian has information on how you learn how to play and take part in the fun this season.
Lawn bowling is an outdoor summer sport that has been part of historic Lake Park for more than 100 years, and it’s open to men and women of all ages. Brian Kramp has information on how you learn how to play and take part in the fun this season.
This weekend, bring the family down to Milwaukee’s Lake Park for a lesson in Lawn Bowling
Brian has details on the equipment needed for this activity that’s been perfect way to enjoy the outdoor recreation available at Lake Park for more than 100 years.
Have you ever heard of Lawn Bowling?
Brian is getting a demonstration in how to play the game that’s fun for the entire family.
Lawn Bowling is a game known around the world as Bowls, Lawn Bowls, or Bowling on the Green and started in Milwaukee around 1913
Lake Park is home to the Milwaukee Lawn Bowling Club and Brian is there getting a preview of this weekend’s Open House.
Lawn bowling is an outdoor summer sport that has been part of historic Lake Park for more than 100 years and it’s open to men and women of all ages
Brian has information on how you learn how to play and take part in the fun this season.
This weekend, bring the family down to Milwaukee’s Lake Park for a lesson in Lawn Bowling
Brian has details on the equipment needed for this activity that’s been perfect way to enjoy the outdoor recreation available at Lake Park for more than 100 years.