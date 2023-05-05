Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony; 'We carry you with us'

Law enforcement officers say they carry the loss of their fallen brethren every day. On Friday, May 5, the Greater Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony was held in downtown Milwaukee. The ceremony commemorates law enforcement members who have died in the line of duty.

"They remind us that the work we do every day is not just a job but a calling. A mission to protect and serve," said Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball.

"Every day they went to work making a difference in their communities knowing they were putting their safety at risk. They were putting the safety, well-being, the lives of others ahead of their own safety," said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

For this year's ceremony, four officers, in particular, were remembered.

"Police Officer Charles Irvine, Police Officer Michal Michalski, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy Sung Hui Bang, and Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy Ralph Zylka," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

It was an opportunity to pause, reflect, and honor those who paid the ultimate price.

"We carry you with us in our hearts and minds, and we will remember you always," said St. Francis Police Chief Kevin Hunter.

"Rest in peace, brothers and sisters," Norman said.

Additionally, a moment of silence will be held for Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, who was fatally in February, while attempting to arrest a robbery suspect. Jerving will be further honored at a future GLEM ceremony.