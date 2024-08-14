Milwaukee launches 'The Moving City' to raise awareness of reckless driving

The City of Milwaukee announced on Wednesday, Aug. 14 the launch of The Moving City, an art car created by artist Sarah Davitt during the Public Artist in Residence program, designed to raise awareness about the dangers of reckless driving.

This project was unveiled during a press conference with Mayor Cavalier Johnson at Red Arrow Park.

In early 2023, the Milwaukee Arts Board (MAB) launched the Public Artist in Residence (PAIR) pilot program, which is coordinated through the Department of City Development.

According to a press release, the program invests in the city’s cultural creators to build a stronger Milwaukee and calls for City of Milwaukee Departments to submit their interest in having an artist work on pressing social issues relevant to the department’s work.

This program also facilitates cross-sector collaboration with Milwaukee’s various BIDs, NIDs, and partner organizations.

Sarah Davitt, Haptotrope Artist Services, was selected as the first PAIR to collaborate with the Department of Public Works and other stakeholders to develop artist-driven solutions to address reckless driving and create safer neighborhoods.