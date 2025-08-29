Overnight parking enforcement changes will take effect.

Residents can anticipate changes to garbage and recycling pick-up.

The Milwaukee DPW will be modifying certain operations for Labor Day.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due Labor Day. Here's a list of changes that residents need to know.

The Milwaukee DPW offices will be closed for the holiday on Monday, Sept. 1.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Clean-up work will be paused for the holiday and resume Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Curbside pick-up of bulky waste continues; Aug. 31 is the final day to request a free pickup, but cleanup work will continue beyond that date.

Drop-off centers will be open and free to the public from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30 and Sunday, Aug. 31.

Drop-off centers will be closed on Monday, Sept. 1.

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Sept. 1.

No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Monday, Sept. 1.

No overnight parking enforcement Saturday night into Sunday morning, Aug. 31, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

No overnight parking enforcement Sunday night into Monday morning, Sept. 1, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

No overnight parking enforcement Monday night into Tuesday morning, Sept. 2, from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Night parking enforcement resumes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Sept. 3, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Vehicles must still be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Tow Lot will be open on Saturday, Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.