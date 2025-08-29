Expand / Collapse search

Labor Day Milwaukee garbage, parking changes; what to know

Published  August 29, 2025 7:09pm CDT
    • The Milwaukee DPW will be modifying certain operations for Labor Day.
    • Residents can anticipate changes to garbage and recycling pick-up.
    • Overnight parking enforcement changes will take effect.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due Labor Day. Here's a list of changes that residents need to know.

The Milwaukee DPW offices will be closed for the holiday on Monday, Sept. 1.

Flood recovery

  • Drop-off centers will be open and free to the public from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30 and Sunday, Aug. 31.
  • Free drop-off center access for storm recovery ends Sunday, Aug. 31.
  • Curbside pick-up of bulky waste continues; Aug. 31 is the final day to request a free pickup, but cleanup work will continue beyond that date.
  • Clean-up work will be paused for the holiday and resume Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Garbage and recycling

Parking enforcement and towing

  • No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Monday, Sept. 1.
  • No overnight parking enforcement Saturday night into Sunday morning, Aug. 31, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
  • No overnight parking enforcement Sunday night into Monday morning, Sept. 1, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
  • No overnight parking enforcement Monday night into Tuesday morning, Sept. 2, from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Night parking enforcement resumes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Sept. 3, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Vehicles must still be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.
  • Tow Lot will be open on Saturday, Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Tow Lot will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 31 and Monday, Sept. 1.

Milwaukee Water Works

  • The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Monday, Sept. 1 for in-person and live telephone assistance.
  • Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.
  • Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime.
  • Questions concerning billing or making payments can be emailed or by calling customer service the following business day.
  • For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at 414-286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online. 

