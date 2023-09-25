Milwaukee child hit by motorcycle near 76th and Florist

article

A 10-year-old was hit by a motorcycle near 76th and Florist on Monday morning, Sept. 25.

Milwaukee police said the incident happened around 9 a.m.

The victim was struck while crossing the street and was taken to a hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

The 47-year-old motorcyclist stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.