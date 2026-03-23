Milwaukee juvenile homicide cases on hold, awaiting WI Supreme Court

The Brief The homicide case against a 12-year-old boy in Milwaukee is currently on hold. That's because the Wisconsin Supreme Court could take up a separate case involving a 10-year-old charged with killing his mother. Children aged 10 and older go to adult court if charged with intentional homicide in Wisconsin, unless they are reverse-waived back into juvenile court.



The case against a boy accused of shooting and killing a man to steal his gun is on hold as the legal process in another child’s homicide case awaits action from the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

In 2022, a 10-year-old boy was charged as an adult with shooting and killing his mother.

In February 2026, an appeals court found the state law that allows for the case to be sent back to juvenile court was unconstitutional.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Judge's gavel

The state’s appealing the case to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

What happens there could impact another pending case in Milwaukee County.

The backstory:

In 2023, a pizza was delivered to a home near 38th and Townsend. Several days later, police found the receipt and the body of 34-year-old Brandon Felton.

A phone number led police to a 12-year-old boy, who was later charged with shooting and killing Felton, prosecutors say, because Felton wouldn't sell the boy guns.

Related article

On Monday, March 23, the case was back before a judge where it was put on hold for 60 days as another homicide case involving a Milwaukee boy is awaiting action from the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The backstory:

In 2022, a 10-year-old boy was charged with shooting and killing his mother because she wouldn't let him have a VR headset.

Last month, an appeals court sided with the boy's attorneys, finding a state law allowing for cases to be sent back to juvenile court unconstitutional as, "…it does not require circuit courts to consider the unique attributes of youth identified by the United States Supreme Court."

Related article

The state is asking the state supreme court to review the decision.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Wisconsin Supreme Court

In the 1990s, state law was changed requiring that if a child 10 years of age or older is charged with intentional homicide, that adult court has jurisdiction of the case unless the case is reverse-waived into juvenile court.

In both cases, a circuit court judge denied the request.

Right now, it's unclear if, or when, the Wisconsin Supreme Court will take up the request for review.