Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting: Community youth event organized

A second person has been arrested after a Milwaukee shooting that followed Monday's Juneteenth celebration.

It happened near MLK and Chambers. Less than 24 hours later, community groups were back at nearby Rose Park for a youth unity event with food, games and an opportunity to speak about what happened.

"For such a momentous occasion where we’re celebrating coming out of so many different forms of bondage, to celebrate is one thing," said Iris Allman.

Milwaukee police said a fight between girls, after celebrations wrapped up, ended when people pulled out guns and started shooting. Those hurt ranged in age from 14 to 19, including the two people now arrested – identified as a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man.

Allman called the shooting a tragedy, and said one of the wounded teens attends her church.

"What are you doing with the life and freedoms that God has given you?" Allman said. "Are you adding light to the community, or bringing darkness?"

"We have to be the ones that's first, and foremost, on hand to correct these problems," said Sedan Smith.

Smith's brother, Sylville, was shot and killed by a police officer – sparking the 2016 Sherman Park riots. He now leads the All of Us or None youth program.

"It’s going to be impossible to stop it, but we’re going to give it a good clog," said Minister Caliph Muab-El, All of Us or None Wisconsin chapter president.

Leaders hope to give kids and the community an outlet and support.

"It really was a joyous event," Smith said of the Juneteenth celebration. "Even though those youth, those people who chose to create chaos, did what they did, there’s still a chance for us as a community to rebuild."

And rebuilding has to start somewhere.