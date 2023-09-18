Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting; accused teen to undergo competency exam

A boy accused of shooting and hurting six people following Juneteenth celebrations in Milwaukee was back in court on Monday, Sept. 18 for a big decision.

The hearing was set to determine if the boy's case would be moved to adult court. But the prosecutor and defense attorneys were ill, so that part got postponed.

Prosecutors want the case moved to adult court. They say the boy has had several chances in the juvenile court system – and they have little confidence juvenile probation can protect the public in this case.

A judge found the defendant to be a felon for a string of armed robberies at age 13. He was arrested and charged with gun offenses this past spring. He was out on electronic monitoring and supposed to be with an adult when prosecutors say he had a gun again, and fired the weapon in a brawl on MLK following Juneteenth celebrations.

On Monday, the boy's defense attorney asked and a judge agreed to have a doctor examine the boy to see if he is "competent to assist in his defense." The doctor's report is set to come in next month.

The hearing to decide if the case moves to adult court is now set for December.