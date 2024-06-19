Milwaukee Juneteenth celebration, parade; among oldest in nation

Milwaukee is home to one of the oldest Juneteenth celebrations in the nation. Those celebrations kick off Wednesday morning, June 19 with a parade.

Milwaukee's Juneteenth parade has been running for more than 50 years. It kicks off Wednesday at 9 a.m. at 14th and Atkinson. From there, it will make its way down Atkinson onto MLK Drive – ending at Locust and MLK around 11 a.m.

But the celebrations do not stop there. The Juneteenth Festival unfolds along MLK Drive from Concordia to Center until around 4 p.m. It will feature hundreds of vendors as well as music, events and activities that reflect the culture and history of the African American community.

"People are seeing people are understanding the importance of Juneteenth. And that, I think, is really heartening, not just for the organizers, but for all of us who call the city of Milwaukee home, for all of us who have endured struggles and triumphs later on," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

