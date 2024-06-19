Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Juneteenth celebration, parade; among oldest in nation

By , and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 19, 2024 5:56am CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Gearing up for Milwaukee's Juneteenth parade

FOX6's Kim Murphy sets the scene as Milwaukee residents prepare to take part and enjoy the Juneteenth parade.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is home to one of the oldest Juneteenth celebrations in the nation. Those celebrations kick off Wednesday morning, June 19 with a parade.

Milwaukee's Juneteenth parade has been running for more than 50 years. It kicks off Wednesday at 9 a.m. at 14th and Atkinson. From there, it will make its way down Atkinson onto MLK Drive – ending at Locust and MLK around 11 a.m. 

But the celebrations do not stop there. The Juneteenth Festival unfolds along MLK Drive from Concordia to Center until around 4 p.m. It will feature hundreds of vendors as well as music, events and activities that reflect the culture and history of the African American community. 

Juneteenth parade preparations

FOX6's Kim Murphy talks with people who are preparing a school bus for the Juneteenth parade in Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Catching up with Juneteenth parade participants

There is a lot going on along the Juneteenth parade route in Milwaukee -- and FOX6's Kim Murphy is checking it all out.

"People are seeing people are understanding the importance of Juneteenth. And that, I think, is really heartening, not just for the organizers, but for all of us who call the city of Milwaukee home, for all of us who have endured struggles and triumphs later on," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. 

Photo gallery

Image 1 of 3

 

Juneteeth parade is about to begin in Milwaukee

FOX6's Kim Murphy is touching base with even more people taking part in the Juneteenth parade.

.

Out and About with Brian Kramp

Young and old enjoy Juneteenth parade in Milwaukee

Brian Kramp shares the stories of Juneteenth Day and the celebrations surrounding it in Milwaukee.

Juneteenth Day parade, festival in Milwaukee

Brian Kramp learns more about what it takes to put on the Juneteenth parade and festival.

Kids Zone at Juneteenth Festival

Brian Kramp checks out the Kids Zone at the Juneteenth Festival in Milwaukee.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Farm animals in the Kids Zone at Juneteenth Festival

The Kids Zone at the Juneteenth Festival in Milwaukee has plenty to offer. Brian Kramp checks it out.

.


 