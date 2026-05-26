The Brief Sentencing for former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan has been adjourned. A federal judge will instead hear arguments for a defense motion that he reconsider a prior order that denied dismissal of the case. Last year, a federal jury convicted Dugan of obstructing federal agents.



Sentencing for Hannah Dugan, the former Milwaukee County judge convicted of obstructing federal agents from carrying out an immigrant enforcement operation at the courthouse last year, is now on hold.

Dugan and her defense team requested a new trial and an acquittal, but U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman denied that request in April. She was then scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. on June 3.

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But on Tuesday, days before the sentencing date, Adelman signed an order to hear oral arguments for Dugan's motion that he reconsider a prior order denying dismissal of the case.

Those oral arguments are scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 3, and Dugan's sentencing has been adjourned as a result.

Hannah Dugan leaves federal Courthouse in downtown Milwaukee

The backstory:

A grand jury's two-count indictment accused Dugan of obstructing federal agents and helping an undocumented man evade those agents, who planned to arrest him inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse to arrest him in April 2025. Prosecutors said Dugan told the agents to go to the chief judge's office down the hall and then directed the undocumented man and his attorney to leave her courtroom through a back door.

In December, a jury found Dugan guilty of felony obstruction but not guilty of the misdemeanor charge that accused her of helping the undocumented man evade the agents. She resigned as judge in early January.

Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, the man Dugan was accused of helping, was ultimately arrested outside the courthouse. He later pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the U.S. and, in November, was deported.