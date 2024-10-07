Milwaukee Jewish Federation marks Oct. 7; 1 year since attacks on Israel

The Brief The Milwaukee Jewish Federation is marking one year since the attacks on Israel with "an evening of hope and unity." More than 1,200 people died in the attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. Another 250 more were abducted.



October 7, 2024, marks one year since Hamas launched its attacks on Israel. More than 1,200 people died in those attacks. Roughly 250 others were abducted.

Around the world-- groups are gathering.

On Monday evening, Jewish Milwaukee invited all for "an evening of hope and unity as we honor the resilience of our people, while remembering the spirit and vitality of the bright lights lost."

Song, prayer, and words of unity filled the air inside the Jewish Community center in Whitefish Bay, as heavy hearts reflected on the one-year anniversary of the October 7th Hamas-led attacks in Israel.

"October 7th is a turning point in Jewish history for our community," said Miraym Rosenzweig, President of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

One year ago, Hamas launched surprise attacks on Israel.

Officials report the widespread attack killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, with around 250 people taken as hostages.

"I spent time in hostage square. It was a very moving experience," said Milwaukee Jewish Federation volunteer Missie Barnett, who traveled to see the destruction first-hand on mission trips. "We saw the remnants of bullet holes and shrapnel and blood, and it was absolutely devastating. It takes your breath away."

According to the Associated Press, Israel’s attack in Gaza has killed 41,000 Palestinians.

As the war rages, security concerns have grown in America.

This event has been with heightened security as the Jewish Federation reports a significant increase in antisemitism.

"We know there are many who want to protest and celebrate this day by bringing harm to the Jewish community, and we had to make sure we are safe," added Rosenzweig.

At the event, everyone was given a poppy flower. Those flowers grow across the southern part of Israel, representing the areas hardest hit.