Milwaukee Irish Fest this weekend; Irish themed drinks, dishes

By
Published  August 14, 2025 8:44am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Brian Kramp is on the festival grounds where the fun starts tonight at 5pm with The Grand Hooley.

MILWAUKEE - Preserving the history and tradition of Irish culture is the mission of CelticMKE and a big part of that is done through Milwaukee Irish Fest (200 Harbor Drive). Brian Kramp is on the festival grounds where the fun starts tonight at 5pm with The Grand Hooley.

Brian Kramp has the meaning behind the toast and some other ways to explore and learn Irish language.

Brian Kramp is at the Tipperary Tea Room where a Guinness donut and other sweet treats will be on the menu.

Brian Kramp is with the Howley Brothers who are playing all weekend long.

Brian Kramp has details on how the origins of Halloween can be traced back to an ancient Celtic festival.

Brian Kramp is on the festival grounds with the Kinsella Irish Dance group who’s getting ready for their big performance this weekend.

