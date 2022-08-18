Milwaukee Irish Fest returns for its 41st celebration of Irish music, food and culture
Brian Kramp is at Henry Maier Festival Park with a few shamrocks and shenanigans planned for this weekend.
Today at 5 p.m., Milwaukee Irish Fest returns for its 41st celebration of Irish music, food and culture. Brian Kramp is at Henry Maier Festival Park with a few shamrocks and shenanigans planned for this weekend.
More than 100 acts across 16 stages featuring everything from Irish to Celtic rock will be featured at Milwaukee Irish Fest
Brian Kramp is with a band from the west coast of Ireland that will be strumming and harmonizing at the fest all weekend long.
For more than 40 years Milwaukee Irish Fest has delivered in honoring Irish culture during its four-day festival
Brian Kramp is down on the festival grounds with a group of dancers that bring the energy and magic of Irish Dance to life.
Milwaukee Irish Fest returns this evening at 5pm for its 41st celebration of music, culture and canines
Brian Kramp is at Henry Maier Festival Park with a few wolfhounds that will be sure to stand out amongst the crowd.
Milwaukee Irish Fest returns this evening at 5pm for its 41st celebration of music, culture and canines
Milwaukee Irish Fest returns this evening at 5pm for its 41st celebration of music, culture and canines
Milwaukee Irish Fest is back this weekend and will feature more than 35 food locations throughout the festival grounds
Whether you’re into shepherd's pie and bangers or corned beef and cabbage, they’ll have it all and Brian Kramp is getting a preview of the tasty options.