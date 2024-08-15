Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Irish Fest at Henry Maier Festival Park

Updated  August 15, 2024 10:01am CDT
Milwaukee Irish Fest

Colm Phelan, member of the band Goitse, gives a Bodhran drum tutorial and performance.

MILWAUKEE - Four days of music, culture, and craic! Milaukee Irish Fest will take place Aug. 15-18 at Henry Maier Festival Park. FOX6's Bill Miston checks out all the fun. 

Hurling demonstration

Brian Christ gives Bill Miston a hurling demonstration.

Irish Fest new Scottish food vendor

Vincent Milewski & Morganne McDonald, owners of Macski's, talk about food.

Celtic World Showcase

Barry Stapleton, Artistic Director of Milwaukee Irish Fest, talks about the musical artist.

Caledonian Scottish Dancers

Heather St. Ledger, Dance Director, talks about the performance.

Milwaukee Irish Fest School of Music

Jeff Ksiazek, Director of the Irish Fest School of Music, discusses the school offerings.