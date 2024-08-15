Milwaukee Irish Fest at Henry Maier Festival Park

Milwaukee Irish Fest
Colm Phelan, member of the band Goitse, gives a Bodhran drum tutorial and performance.
MILWAUKEE - Four days of music, culture, and craic! Milaukee Irish Fest will take place Aug. 15-18 at Henry Maier Festival Park. FOX6's Bill Miston checks out all the fun.
Hurling demonstration
Brian Christ gives Bill Miston a hurling demonstration.
Irish Fest new Scottish food vendor
Vincent Milewski & Morganne McDonald, owners of Macski's, talk about food.
Celtic World Showcase
Barry Stapleton, Artistic Director of Milwaukee Irish Fest, talks about the musical artist.
Caledonian Scottish Dancers
Heather St. Ledger, Dance Director, talks about the performance.
Milwaukee Irish Fest School of Music
Jeff Ksiazek, Director of the Irish Fest School of Music, discusses the school offerings.