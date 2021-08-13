Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Intermodal Station car break-ins, police investigate

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Cars broken into at Milwaukee Intermodal Station

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating several reported car break-ins that happened early Friday, Aug. 13.

Police said the incident reports came in shortly before 7 a.m. that an unknown suspect(s) broke into several vehicles at Milwaukee Intermodal Station near 4th and St. Paul.

MPD continues to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to call police at 414-935-7212; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Woman used gun's laser sight to play with cat, shot friend in Kenosha

Authorities say a 19-year-old Kenosha woman accidentally shot someone while using the laser sight on a handgun to play with a cat.

13th & Dakota homicide: Milwaukee police seek suspect
slideshow

13th & Dakota homicide: Milwaukee police seek suspect

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help identifying and locating a suspect in a July 19 homicide.

Ohio shooting, Milwaukee boy killed; 2 charged
slideshow

Ohio shooting, Milwaukee boy killed; 2 charged

Two teenage boys, who remained at large Friday, have been charged with murder for a shooting that killed a Milwaukee teen in a Cleveland suburb.