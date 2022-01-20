Burger King shooting: Derrick Ellis in custody

article

Derrick Ellis, the Milwaukee man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Niesha Harris-Brazell at a Burger King on the city's north side Sunday, Jan. 2, is now in custody. Police say he turned himself in on Jan. 18.

Ellis – an employee of the Burger King – is facing charges of possession of a firearm by an outstate felon and homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the Burger King near 51st and Capitol Drive on Sunday evening to investigate a reported shooting.

The complaint states that evidence was gathered at the scene, including video footage that showed parts of the shooting. In the footage, the shooter appeared to be firing toward an armed suspect at the drive-thru window who was trying to rob the cashier.

Burger King homicide suspect sought by Milwaukee police

The footage showed that after the shooting, according to the complaint, a male employee crawled on the floor collecting fired casings. The same male employee then met with the restaurant manager who opened a safe in the office. The male employee then put white objects inside the safe.

Police interviewed the store manager. The complaint states the manager identified the male employee as Ellis, whom she has known for several years. The manager told police, according to the complaint, that Ellis carries a gun while at work and had it that day prior to the shooting. After the shooting, the manager said that Ellis asked her to hide the gun in the safe "because he was a felon and could not possess it."

Niesha Harris-Brazell, Derrick Ellis (Scene photo credit: Incident Response)

The complaint states that Ellis was convicted of attempted second-degree home invasion in Berrien County, Michigan in 2014.

Officers found a white .380 caliber pistol inside the safe, the paperwork says.